Nick Offerman Woodworking Non-profit Matching Grant

Woodworker, author, actor, humorist and all-around nice guy (with a most excellent giggle) Nick Offerman and Offerman Woodshop are teaming with Would Works through October 30 for a $20,000 fundraising campaign.

Would Works is a Los Angeles non-profit that teaches people who are homeless or who live in the city’s Skid Row neighborhood create and sell handcrafted wood items as they work toward a specific financial goal – simple goals many of us would likely take for granted: a new pair of eyeglasses, a bus ticket home, funds toward paying a first month’s rent to get off the streets.

With $20,000, Would Works will be able to offer two years of weekly workshops – 4,000 hours of woodworking training and work for people living in poverty. Handcrafted items include a bottle opener, cocktail board, cutting board and charcuterie board.

Offerman will match dollar for dollar every donation until the $20,000 is met between now and October 30. Find out more at wouldworks.com.

— Megan Fitzpatrick