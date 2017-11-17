Meet PopWood Writers Mary May & George Walker

On December 9, two Popular Woodworking Magazine authors – woodcarver Mary May and Design Matters columnist George Walker – will be in Covington, Ky., to give presentations and sign copies of their new books, at a free event at Lost Art Press (7-10 p.m.). Don’t wait to reserve your tickets – space is limited.

And while this is not nearly as exciting as meeting Mary and George, I’ll be there, too – as will contributing editor Christopher Schwarz and our managing editor, Brendan Gaffney.

Hope to see you there!

— Megan Fitzpatrick