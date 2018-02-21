How to Maintain a Workbench Top – Shawn Graham

Check for flatness with winding sticks. Determine areas that need to be planed down. Plane the surface with a jack plane. Use a toothed plane blade to add roughness to the top. Go over the surface with 36 grit sandpaper on a random orbit sander.

Shawn Graham of Worth Effort Woodworking, shared a video on YouTube detailing his approach to flattening and preparing a workbench top.

I know that many woodworkers stop once they’ve gone over the surface with a jack plane. But Chris Schwarz and many traditional hand tool woodworkers advocate for the grippy surface that a toothed plane leaves behind. Workholding is simplified when you’re not fighting a film finish on your workbench.

It’s a great video and in the end, he reveals that he uses two reference books. The “blue” and “red” workbench books – both by Christopher Schwarz and available at ShopWoodworking.com.