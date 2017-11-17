This week’s book giveaway is for a copy of “Mackintosh Furniture” by Michael Crow. Filled with shop drawings for 30 furniture designs by architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh, it’s a must-have for fans of his work. Furniture forms include chairs, tables, bookcases, dressers, sideboards and more. You’ll also find 2 complete step-by-step projects that showcase some of Mackintosh’s signature furniture details.

One copy is up for grabs. Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose one winner at random. Winner will be announced Tuesday 11/28/17. Good luck!