Book Giveaway: Mackintosh Furniture

By: |

Mackintosh FurnitureThis week’s book giveaway is for a copy of “Mackintosh Furniture” by Michael Crow. Filled with shop drawings for 30 furniture designs by architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh, it’s a must-have for fans of his work. Furniture forms include chairs, tables, bookcases, dressers, sideboards and more. You’ll also find 2 complete step-by-step projects that showcase some of Mackintosh’s signature furniture details.

One copy is up for grabs. Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose one winner at random. Winner will be announced Tuesday 11/28/17. Good luck!

18 thoughts on “Book Giveaway: Mackintosh Furniture

  3. Shayhamblin

    I was at the Mackintosh House in Glasgow recently and got a chance to see an entire house full of Mackintosh furniture up close. It is so unique and interesting. Every single detail of this house that he and his wife lived in is so specifically detailed. So cool to see a book detailing and celebrating these designs.

  6. Tom d. Sims

    I have customer who bought my Arts & Crafts products and they told me they love Mackintoch. This might be the book to help me make future sales and a happy customer.

COMMENT