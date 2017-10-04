Live at Lunch: The Art of Spoon Carving

This afternoon I will broadcast “The Art of Spoon Carving” live on our Facebook page. I’ll start the show at noon EST. The show will play for one hour and I will offer a coupon code to purchase the video download or DVD at a reduced price in the comment section.

If you haven’t seen the last two episodes of Live at Lunch on our Facebook page, this is a chance to preview a large portion of a premium video that we sell over on shopwoodworking.com. It’s an exclusive offer for our Facebook friends and I hope you enjoy the preview!

– David Lyell

p.s. Megan Fitzpatrick will join me for the introduction to the video tomorrow to talk about our brand new issue of the magazine!