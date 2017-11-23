I don’t know about you, but Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday – it’s all about the food and mostly free of consumerism…except, of course, for the “Black Friday” sales that start at crazy hours…

I will not be at any of those sales. I will be sitting around a table I built (in the one dining chair I’ve built) having a great time with friends and eating what I hope is delicious food (I have myself to blame if it’s not). Until said friends arrive, I will be cooking and cleaning…and possibly having a tot or two of wine. For all of this, I am thankful.

Friday, I’ll be eating leftovers, and hanging drywall. Saturday is likely to more of the same. Among these, I am thankful only for the leftovers.

Sunday, though, I’m hoping to have the drywall done, which will allow me time to think about making furniture. I have so many projects and so little time (a sentiment that I’m sure that sounds familiar to most of you!). But I am thankful for the time I do have to spend in the shop.

And last – but certainly not least – I am of course thankful to you for reading Popular Woodworking. As a small thank you on behalf of the entire staff, I invite you to download a free copy of “Great American Furniture” (click below).

Happy Thanksgiving!

— Megan Fitzpatrick