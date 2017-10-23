Further Insights into Harris Lebus Sideboard

The November 2017 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine features a reproduction of a sideboard made in 1903 by the English furniture manufacturing company Harris Lebus. I built this sideboard based on drawings I’d made in 2007 from measurements of an original owned by some acquaintances. Having had a chance to visit that same original sideboard recently, I thought readers would be interested in gaining further insights and seeing details of how it was made; while it was built in a factory, not the kind of small workshop run by Sidney Barnsley or Ernest Gimson, it was made to a higher standard than many factory-made wares of its time.

When I first saw the sideboard, its then-owner, Russ Herndon, believed it had been made for Liberty. He’d acquired the piece from a dealer in southern Indiana who bought English antiques by the container-load. There was no recognizable maker’s mark. My interest in the piece sparked Russ’s curiosity, and it wasn’t long before he’d made his own inquiries, based on which he sent me a link to an auction house catalog in which the same basic sideboard appeared:

One of the interesting things I found in the course of my research is that Lebus produced a broad range of variations on this basic sideboard design. This is not unusual in the world of furniture manufacturing; variations on a basic pattern allow a manufacturer to appeal to a broader market while using standard components produced in high numbers.

The sideboard here is clearly related to the 1903 version but has some notable differences. The ring-turned feet are still present, along with the essential form. But this version appears to be suffering an identity crisis — it can’t decide whether it wants to be modern or Gothic. Those decorative strap hinges allude to medieval times (albeit with a Victorian inflection), but many other elements — the brackets supporting the cornice and top overhangs, the uprights for the candle shelves, the general lack of symmetry — evoke more modern associations. By “modern” in this case, I’m referring to the original “modernism,” that of the 1920s and ’30s.

– Nancy Hiller