How to Follow WorkbenchCon 2018 – A Conference for Makers and Influencers

WorkbenchCon, A brand new maker conference, kicks off tomorrow and runs through Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia. It represents a departure from the woodworking show model of vendors and manufacturers setting up booths and focuses on influence, branding, and networking. Tickets are $399 and will not be available at the door.

They describe the conference on their website:

Our mission is to relate to the influencer, DIYer and business person in YOU…HOW? Our engaging sessions and hands-on demos will inspire your next steps leading you into a new design direction, business growth or simply exploring your hobbies and sharing them with the masses. This 2.5 day conference will give you ops to network with both peers and brands at social events and meal times. You will learn new techiques using massive equipment Skills for Video production, pinning, and all around the social web world…

This conference is a natural reaction to an emerging trend that has been born out of the Instagram and YouTube communities. Many makers and builders that are gaining followers and traction on these platforms are developing revenue models that are lucrative not only for the maker as a side-hustle (or a full-time hustle!) but attractive for large and small manufacturers as well. I personally understand today to be the golden-era of growing a woodworking related business online (Gary Vaynerchuck explains his understanding of how the entrepreneurial model is different now than it has ever been.)

