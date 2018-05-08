Mosquito Paralyzing Paint: It Would be Great If It Works

Those who follow this blog know that I’m pretty taken with the advances being made in paints and coatings. We might not be seeing these advances in the paint we buy at the home center yet, but it’s fun to anticipate what’s coming.

So the latest I’ve seen is a paint that disables the nervous system in mosquitoes, which prevents them from flying or biting. The paint has been developed by Japanese-based Kansai Paint Group, which bought U.S. Paint, headquartered in St. Louis, a couple of years ago. The paint is 90% effective for at least two years. It has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in the United States and is projected to be available here this summer. We have a number of mosquito-borne viruses the paint should be effective against, including Zika and West Nile. The paint is already available in Uganda and Zambia.

How cool. It’s really not that difficult to imagine how this paint could work. An insecticide of some sort that is not harmful to humans is formulated into the paint so that when a mosquito lands on it, it is paralyzed. So far the paint has been developed only for indoor applications. But I don’t see why it couldn’t also work for exterior paints.

– Bob Flexner