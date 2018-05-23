Methylene Chloride Proposed Ban: Misguided Policy

Am I the only person who thinks the EPA’s proposed ban on methylene chloride

in paint strippers is a big and unnecessary overstep by government? Ever

since the EPA announced on May 10, 2018, that it plans to go ahead with plans

to finalize a ruling doing this, I’ve seen a lot of reporting, but nowhere

have I seen any objection to this ban.

I wrote about this issue in the June 2017 issue of Popular Woodworking

(#232), and I recommend this article to you if you would like to read more

of my objection. In this article, I told how the EPA has been trying to ban

methylene chloride for over three decades. Until recently, the main argument

has been that it causes cancer. The problem with this argument is that all

the evidence indicates otherwise. So it appears that now the argument has

been expanded to include how many deaths the solvent has caused due to acute

exposure.

Acute exposure is a problem because methylene chloride metabolizes to carbon

monoxide in the bloodstream, replacing oxygen. This can lead to a heart

attack, especially in people with a pre-existing heart condition.

The number of deaths reported is between 40 and 50 since 1975 or 1980

depending on the source. That’s less than 2 a year. Say that again, less

than two a year!

The primary way this seems to happen is with people who strip wood and other

materials in a bathtub in a closed room with no air circulation. The closed

room is a problem, of course, but in addition, the person is probably leaning

into the tub to scrub off the paint or finish. Because methylene chloride is

heavier than air the buildup of fumes inside the tub would exacerbate the

lethality. Also, because the methylene-chloride molecule is so small, most

vapor masks are ineffective at blocking it.

I don’t want to be accused of minimizing anyone’s death, but are two a year

enough to justify removing this extremely effective solvent from the

marketplace? Strippers based on methylene chloride are by far the fastest

acting and strongest we have available, and their substitutes all have

problems. The question about banning any product always comes down to

weighing the benefits against the harmful effects. I don’t think these

harmful effects justify the ban in this case.

And I don’t see any reason why manufacturers couldn’t be required to put

much better warnings on the cans. The stripper could even be kept in locked

cabinets, which require a store clerk to open along with explaining to

customers that air movement into and out of the stripping area is vital.

While researching on the Internet, I came across this CBS morning show

report from last December, which I found not only misleading but also over

the top in hyperbole. The people discussing the issue tried repeatedly to

outdo each other in their horror that methylene chloride was still available

to the public.

Notice about two minutes into the accompanying video that there’s a bathtub

example showing the fumes rising out of the tub, demonstrating a complete

lack of understanding of the solvent. It’s heavier than air, so it sinks and

accumulates, especially in the confines of a bathtub.

http://blogs.edf.org/health/2017/12/07/cbs-methylene-chloride/