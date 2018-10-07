PopWood Playback – How to Make an Accurate Miter Gauge & More

This week on PopWood Playback, I share three videos that were submitted to me from creators on YouTube. The first one is from Sean Evelegh. He made a scoreboard for his school with hand-carved lettering and some clever routing. I also highlight a tutorial from Patrick Sullivan on making a super-accurate miter gauge. (The trick is print the gauge as big as possible.) Finally, I share a video of a mission style coffee table with mortise and tenon joinery from Bodie Pyndus. He shares that this is his first time using mortise and tenon joinery and found it was easier than he thought.

We’ve also got a quick overview of three big projects coming through the Popular Woodworking shop. I am especially excited to have my traveler’s toolbox in the upcoming issue of the magazine. It was a really fun build with some gorgeous spalted maple.

Check out this week’s edition of PopWood Playback below, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for new episodes every Friday.