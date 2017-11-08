Live Edge Class at Snow Farm, Massachusetts – Part 3, Ben’s Table Completed

When connecting a Live edge waterfall joint together we need to expect a “tectonic” shift of the connected corner. While mitering the two banks of the joint at 45 degrees we remove a considerate amount of wood in the shape of a triangular prism from the lower part of the miter. So in order to make the miter flow nicely from one side to the other, Ben had to gouge a transitional slope that looked organic.

Then he decided that he’s ready to dive into woodturning. Under the guidance of Heather, he turned one leg with an integral tenon from a scrap pine piece.

Then he drilled a hole for the leg’s tenon.

We press the tenon in, and the table was done. I can’t wait to see pictures of the finished piece.  After two coats of varnish, it should look spectacular.

