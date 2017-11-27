Cyber Monday: Take 10% Off Our Storewide 50% Sale!

Folks, I received word from our marketing team that you can use our Cyber Monday coupon code, MONDAY10, in conjunction with our 50% sale through Midnight Mountain Time! You’ll see all stock that is eligible for discount marked down 50% over at ShopWoodworking.com and you can add the MONDAY10 coupon code when you are checking out.

Hand Tool Basics

Woodworking Tools & How to Use Them

By Steve Branam

This primer for hand tool use and maintenance walks beginning woodworkers and woodworkers new to hand tool method through all of the most important topics related to this specialized area of the craft. This in depth text will cover tools and equipment from handsaws, chisels and handplanes to workbenches. You’ll learn correct procedures for tool sharpening and stock preparation as well as traditional methods for joinery including mortise and tenon, dovetails and others. Complete step-by-step instructions and accompanying photography guide you through the fundamental skills you need for hand tool use.

Mackintosh Furniture

Techniques & Shop Drawings for 30 Designs

By Michael Crow

Architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh designed hundreds of pieces of furniture throughout his career. Ranging in style from Arts & Crafts to Art Nouveau to Modern, his furniture occupies an interesting place in the history of design and had tremendous influence in American and European furniture design. “Mackintosh Furniture:

Techniques & Shop Drawings for 30 Designs” collects – for the first time – measured drawings of Mackintosh’s work. Detailed front, side, top and exploded views and complete materials lists for each project allow woodworkers to reproduce Mackintosh’s designs. Explanatory notes provide background information and points of consideration for each build. A historical introduction places the furniture in the context of the period and details useful construction and finishing techniques.

Traditional Techniques COLLECTION

Don Williams

In this collection of videos and articles from world-renowned furniture conservator, educator and craftsman Don Williams, you’ll learn step-by-step how to apply a period-appropriate finish, how to create the look of a traditional japanned finish using contemporary (and easily available) materials, and how to properly hammer veneer using hot hide glue. Plus, you’ll learn how to inlay wire, get instruction for a clever workholding device and more!

The Practical Workshop

A Woodworker’s Guide to Workbenches, Layout & Tools

By Christopher Schwarz; the Editors of Popular Woodworking

The Practical Workshop is the book you want if you are looking to build a sensible shop with good lighting, an efficient workflow and everything you need to get on with your woodworking. From workbenches to shop furniture to storage solutions, this book covers what you need. You’ll learn strategies for machine & fixture placement and ways to optimize work in your space.

Master a Classic Milk Paint Finish

By Elia Bizzarri

An Easy & Versatile Furniture Finish

Use simple and stunning milk paint finishes on your projects using Elia Bizzarri’s easy-to-follow instructions. Whether working with a store-bought product or making your own, milk paint is a great traditional furniture finish that offers a variety of beautiful options. You’ll learn:

Helpful tips on mixing commercially available milk paint products, and on making your own using common household ingredients

Easy steps to achieve multi-color finishes for a layered effect

Tips for adding painted accents and how to cut through the paint to show natural wood

And much more!

Take control of your furniture finishes by customizing your own milk paint!