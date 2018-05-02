Objections to David Charlesworth’s ‘Ruler Trick’

The first time I used David Charlesworth’s “ruler trick” on the backside of a plane iron it took an act of sheer will to do it. I had watched David’s groundbreaking 2004 video with Lie-Nielsen Toolworks “Hand Tool Techniques Part 1: Plane Sharpening” and had thought about the ruler trick for a few weeks before I could muster the courage to try it myself.
I couldn’t come up with any reasonable objection to using the ruler trick on a plane iron. So I sharpened my block plane iron. First the bevel. And then I put the thin ruler on my finishing stone and looked at it for a bit.
The only thought going through my mind was: I’ve spent hours and hours polishing the back of that iron. Why would I want to undo all of that work with a ruler?
And then I realized I had answered my own question. With the ruler trick, you don’t need to spend “hours and hours” dressing the backside of an iron. So I ruler tricked the snot out of that plane blade and have never looked back.
What About the Resistance?
When in mixed company, some people sneer at the ruler trick. When I ask their specific objections, they become vague.
“You don’t need it.”
“It’s bad for the plane iron.”
“It’s sloppy work.”
“It creates a back bevel, which is a problem.”
These are all false or silly reasons to avoid the ruler trick. And so I am asking – honestly and sincerely – for you to post your objections in the comments below. Not someone else’s objections – your objections.
Note: People get emotional about this topic. Don’t fall into that trap. One famous woodworker, who shall remain nameless, got so mad about the ruler trick that he exclaimed: “I would not sell that…. To a Monkey!!!!”
This is just a woodworking technique, not something important (like putting mayonnaise on French fries). Give me a sentence that explains why the ruler trick is not a good idea for you (not for others, for you).
Once I understand your objections, I think I’ll be able to sleep better at night. It has been bugging me.
— Christopher Schwarz
I think of the ruler trick as putting on a slightly greater back bevel that you get from simply adding more pressure near the edge while holding the blade flat on the stone.
I think the objection comes from having worked out a consistent set of rules that if used together allow you to work well, and here’s something that breaks a rule. For some it’s just not worth it to find out where the line is for that rule: it works now so this should go away.
“than” not “that”
+1 Marty with regard to getting the chip breaker into the back bevel. This can can cause the chip to drive itself into the space between the blade and chip breaker, making you foul-mouthed because of your fouled-mouth.
Still, for Bevel up blades and bevel-down jacks, and some other planes this is not a concern, so I say +1 ruler trick in the right application. All else being equal it stands to reason that focusing the polishing work to just the leading edge can result in a better polish-to-effort ratio, and polish begets durability.
With the ever-so-slight back bevel, is burr removal incomplete?
Does it matter? I’ve always thought it was important to remove the burr before final honing.
First of all, everything I have heard or read (including from Charlesworth) says to not use the ruler trick for chisels. Why is everybody dwelling on this?
As for my usage, the problem that I have is that I sharpen with abrasive PSA sheets. My final one is 0.3 microns, smooth as silk. And I don’t use water that will adhere/cohere the ruler to the sheet, so the ruler constantly is moving around and gets out of alignment. So what should I do? Use some P150 grit PSA under my ruler in order for it to get some “tooth” on the final honing sheet? I don’t think so. How about spray adhesive? Hhmmm? And most of my planes are low-angle planes, so they are technically block planes and are bevel up. Therefore, the benefits/adversities of the ruler trick are different from most of you who use Stanley bench planes.
Bit I still keep using the ruler trick anyway. If it’s good enough for David, it’s good enough for me.
I just wanted to thank you Chris for posting this, as I was dreading going home tonight and flattening out the back of a wooden jack plane I just picked up. I’m pretty sure you just saved about 25-30 minutes of my time, as I always forget about this “trick” until after I already flattened the back.
I have lived on both sides of the fence on this question, so I feel qualified to address both sides.
My initial objection to the ruler trick was that if I first gently radius the plane iron as David Charlesworth advocates in his video, only the very center of the iron has a tiny, low-angle back bevel when I’m done with the ruler trick. It also seemed to me that if I didn’t get good results with the ruler trick, I would have to grind off a millimeter of plane iron to get back to a flat back.
But like Chris, I steeled myself, closed my eyes, held my breath, and tried it. And it works, so I (usually) do it.
I was convinced the ruler trick is okay to do, after the fact, by spending some time looking at Brent Beach’s website. I don’t use his sharpening method, but his photomicrography of how the back of the blade is worn as it planes wood made a little bell ding in my head: the ruler trick addresses almost exactly the area of the blade back which gets eroded by working wood.
Several responders mention chisels. Much of my chisel work involves registering the flat back of the chisel to a surface, and then trimming something flush to the surface. So since the edge produced by the ruler trick is some microscopic distance above the registration surface once the chisel’s carefully flattened back is against it, the ruler trick is a no-no for flush trimming.
Fedster mentions Japanese chisels and plane irons, to which I say “Amen!” It seems to me that the Japanese approach builds the ruler trick into the blade itself. Genius! The person I’ve heard object most strongly to the ruler trick uses only Japanese tools, so . . .
stevenavoigt, as far as I can tell, thinks the ruler trick is done on every grit used in the sharpening process. I may be misunderstanding them. That would indeed be a time waster! But as Charlesworth shows the ruler trick, it’s only done with the finest grit one sharpens with.
I agree with Marty that we shouldn’t try to put the chip breaker/cap iron on a back bevel. But if the ideal distance between edge and chip breaker is .4mm, the polished area on the back produced by the ruler trick is narrower than that (I think).
I like stevenavoigt’s “always learning” approach to life, and in their spirit, I suggest anyone who’s unconvinced by either side to try the ruler trick for the sake of learning.
I assume Charlesworth is using an eclipse jig or similar? In that case you only need to hit the back once. But if you are freehand sharpening, you need to remove the burr after each step. At least I do-there are some who don’t, I guess.
Agree John. I’ve experimented with the ruler trick on old chisels as well with no ill effect for either chopping or paring.
Instead of calling it, David Charlesworth’s “ruler trick”, I suggest renaming it the “elevated burr removal procedure” (as presented by David Charlesworth). A “trick” is great for circus acts or fooling a toddler; most woodworkers envision sharpening as an exact science with no place for tricks. So maybe what’s needed is a name change and PR campaign to shift the public’s perception of this sharpening “trick” (or proceedure).
I don’t do the ruler trick exactly because it adds another prop (I do it all freehand). I do however STROP the backside of my plane blades and raise the blade up at an angle which increases for coarser work (smoothing plane gets the shallowest angle, fore plane gets the highest). The effect is probably about the same and is one less gizmo i need to worry about.
@Fair Woodworking – i hear you, and that’s why i do hand tool woodworking (constantly developing the skill, etc)… but life’s too short to polish the back of plane blades. There’s no reason a plane blade has to be sharpened like a chisel. Put it this way: do you also sharpen ALL plane blades straight across (liek a chisel) without a camber or rounded corners?
@ marty – put a large enough back bevel on there and you won’t need a chip breaker 😉
I’d also like to see something about the ruler trick on chisels. I’ve been too afraid to try it myself 🙂
Simplest objection: Japanese plane blades and Japanese chisels.
It’s wonderful if your cutting tools come with large hollows in the back, with a very small amount of metal to polish on the periphery. My 2-5/8″ wide A2 blade doesn’t have a hollow, though. There is, I’d bet, 1,000 times more metal to polish.
I have no knowledge really. I have seen expert woodworkers work, and worked alongside them, taking instruction.
This is not why I have taken the trouble to register.
Instead I want to say that asking this question, which made it into my news feed somehow, is an enlightened act. It is pedagogically sound, but on the net, brave. Your tone and demeanor have invited mature responses as far as I can see, and added to know my scant knowledge.
I am impressed and deeply affected by this article. I’m only sorry I had nothing salient to the discussion to contribute.
I feel like I should comment since I know I’ve poked the Bear more than once about this stuff.
While I have personal theory’s against the ruler trick, I can’t prove any of them so they don’t matter.
I have a sacred rule for woodworking. Always be learning, and always find ways to make what you learn transferable to other things you want to learn, so that you can learn as much as you can before you die.
I might be able to learn to hone a plane blade sharper using the ruler trick, and that’s great, but I CAN’T use the ruler trick on my chisels and expect them to work how I want them too. That makes learning to sharpen with the ruler trick NON-transferable to chisels. Not only does it not transfer to chisels, I loose out on the opportunity to practice a mandatory skill needed for sharpening chisels. That does not help in the long run of learning as much as I can before I die. All sharpening a plane blade using the ruler trick gets me, is a plane blade that MIGHT be sharper than I can do if I pretended it was a chisel, and that is wasted time in my book. Especially if the sharpness of my chisels suffers as a result.
I know this is a very far sighted approach to woodworking. I’m accustom to people looking at me sideways for it, so it clearly is not for everyone, or anyone, anyone that is not me.
About those hours of polishing the back: you’ve still got to flatten the back or the ruler trick won’t work properly. If there is a hump, the ruler trick hones the middle of the edge, but not the corners. If there is a hollow, it hones the corners but not the middle. So there’s no savings there, but flattening only has to be done once either way. Once flat, the ruler trick will hone across the entire edge. But the edge wears and then the ruler trick has to be repeated and you’ll regret it, maybe not for every honing, but soon and ….
I”ve tried it on a jack plane and had no big objections or problems, but also didn’t find it worth the bother. OTOH, I’ve been reluctant to use it on any of my smoothers, where the chip breaker is set as close to the edge as possible. My thought there is that the chip breaker will seat on the back best if there is a uniform planar surface at the edge and the ruler trick doesn’t provide that. I know the issue is small, but I’ve not been in a position to test it. And with my experience with the jack, I haven’t found a lot of incentive for testing either.
Flattening a back is one thing. Polishing a back is a whole lot more work.
And if you flatten the back, but then polish just the bit near the end, it’s been made just as un-flat, if not more so, than one swipe using the ruler trick to remove the burr.
Beware here. Charlesworth, not so long ago, started advocating for a more extended amount of time working on the burr removal with the ruler trick. It is not just one swipe.
I have no major objection to the use of the ruler trick, as used by other people.
I don’t use it personally, and have always lapped my backs flat.
On my smoothing plane, I bought a Veritas custom plane, with two frogs, of different angles. What this demonstrated to me is that changes of angle can make a big difference working in some of the more fractious woods. Now, while the ruler trick may not produce more then a few degrees of a higher effective blade angle, those few degrees can make a difference. I’ve got some very old fir where this is an issue (looks lovely, but it’s not fun to work). Of course, the same holds true in end grain work. Every little bit that angle increases, the more problematic it seems to get.
Now, another person mentioned the ruler trick with chisels. Here I have had real problems with back bevels of any sort on chisels. I’m a commercial cabinet makers, and do a lot of work with laminates and pvc edge tape. I’ve found a chisel being the quickest and easiest way to trim pvc edge tape flush with a laminate surface, and even occasionally laminate edging, prior to filing. Now if the chisel has a back bevel, this requires me to hold the chisel at a higher angle to bring the cutting surface to bear on the laminate, and it increases the risk that I’ll nosedive into the laminate surface. The same objection would hold true in any sort of paring operation for a chisel.
*The problem with my method of edge tape trimming is that laminate is very hard on a tool edge. a sharpening that will last a week or more in wooden joint chopping will be undone in a day or two of edge trimming. I keep a pair of 7/8″ chisels for the purpose, and over the last three years, i have reduced their length by easily a half inch, each, in sharpening.
My line of thought is a lot like Steve’s. I have no issues with the ruler trick itself. I find that there is a lot of abuse and twisting of the ruler trick, David Charlesworth has some very even and small bevels from his trick; but some people end up taking minutes and minutes to put a polish on something that needs to be flattened first or abraded to get rid of grinding marks. I saw a youtuber use the trick on chisels, I’ve seen another spend a while creating a huge back bevel because they started with a warped iron with a rough surface. A caveat issue for me; Veritas irons. There should be no reason to use a ruler trick on these irons and when I started woodworking with hand tools years ago I was a kid (pretty much still am but can legally drink now) and had not a clue what anything meant. The ruler trick seemed good and very loved by big names and I ended up using it on some old stanley irons. That worked nice, I then started using the trick on my new pristine Veritas irons. I loath having to stretch my hand to keep the ruler from sliding everywhere and carefully avoiding the skewing of the iron while sliding it back and forth on a slippery rail of thin metal. I had no clue what all those micron flatness and roughness per inch leaflets that came with the irons meant and caused myself to use another variable while sharpening that never needed to exist for those certain irons. Perhaps if I was smarter and a little more quick I could’ve avoided this step but with so many youtube demonstrations and write-ups of people using it it was hard for a teenager to avoid the trend. I still use the ruler trick plenty with my bevel up irons and some other vintage irons but honestly with PSA sandpaper and some different grits you can rehab a pitted iron into a fair plane iron in a jiffy. polishing it up to ridiculous levels doesn’t take long either if you really wanted that bling. I think the ruler trick fares well with decently flat blades like Hock, LN, and many Stanley irons but becomes self defeating when you form a big area to polish performing the trick on a warped iron or something like that.
I don’t have an issue with the ruler trick and still use it just about daily but would like to see more info being put out there like how flat does your iron need to be for this trick, or does your iron need it at all? For me to use the ruler trick on a polished back is just making more work, like using manual fan control on your computer when you aren’t running anything that requires it. Eventually I’ll wean myself off the trick; lets hope I don’t lose my ruler before that happens though.
Thanks for starting this discussion and braving the inevitable war that comes with it.
For planes that use a chip breaker, the back bevel constrains how close you can align the chip breaker with the edge of the blade.
Actually, as a back beveller I would say one of the big advantages is that you can set the chipbreaker right up to the top arris of the bevl, or thereabouts, and the bevel acts to extend the chip breaker to the very cutting edge, guiding the shaving up onto the breaker.
By any means the bevel is usually very small. I use a bevel between 10 and 15 degrees on my smoother -I live in the tropics and work gnarly wood- It works wonders, making anything planeable to within a quick sniff of sandpaper of done. Even with the bevel I can get my breaker between 1/64″ and 1/32″ of the cutting edge.
You’re telling me you set the chip breaker so close to the edge, that 5-6 strokes on the finest stone/abrasive is going to mess that up? Do you pull out a microscope to get it that close?
I agree. The back bevel is far smaller than the distance the chipbreaker is from the edge.
OK, I’ll play, since you asked nicely. I don’t use the ruler trick—and I’ve tried it—because it adds time, complexity, and a prop (the ruler). Compared to working the back of an iron that’s been properly prepared, it is slower. And it’s fussy.
With the trick, I need to find the ruler, position it, and work the back carefully so as not to dislodge the ruler. And I need to do that 3 times when I sharpen an iron.
But with a flat back, I just flip the iron over and do a few vigorous back and forths. It’s very fast.
I get that the ruler trick means you don’t have to put in the initial time to flatten the back, and for an antique plane iron, that time can be significant, maybe an hour or more. But I’m reminded of the saying “you can pay me more, or you can pay me later.” Once I’ve put in that initial time, I don’t ever have to do it again. But with the ruler trick, I’ve got to spend an extra ten seconds and fiddle with the ruler, every time. And we’re talking thousands of times. I expect to keep using my irons til they wear out, which could take a decade or more.
A reasonable argument is that it’s only 10 seconds. Fair enough. But it’s not about the number, it’s about eliminating every extraneous process and making the process as stripped down as possible. That makes me happy, and it makes the work go faster.
With all that said, I don’t care if anyone else uses the ruler trick. I won’t tell anyone it’s wrong or bad. It’s just not how I prefer to work.
Thanks, Chris, for giving us an opportunity to respond in a serious way. You do a great job of taking the religion out of sharpening.
No objection, just a question. Is this technique effective with oilstones? Whenever I read about the ruler method, it seems that only waterstones are used.
0.46° would be the objection, assuming a 3″ wide waterstone and a 0.020″ thick ruler 1/2″ wide. That’s the angle from dead flat.
Which pales in comparison to the 2.40° error induced by an angle setting jig with a flat face that you push the plane/chisel up against to set a honing guide. That’s the error induced with one of these things by the difference of 1/8″ thickness in cutting steels.
I’ve been designing a honing guide setting jig that solves this problem and have spent hours in CAD just to prove to myself that the fight is real. It is real, but I’m not sure it’s a fight. So I’ll share my drawings if anybody is interested.
I once heard Vic Tesolin say he would use the ruler trick for an old plane iron, to save hours of lapping, but for new premium irons (Veritas & Lie Nielsen) he doesn’t. I suppose it because the new premium don’t need lapping, just an initial polish, maybe?
I do the above, but i’m not 100% sure why, i just struggle to “emotionally” to put a bevel on a known good flat surface.
Q, does it make the edge any more brittle or reduce the durability? I also worry about the repeatability of putting the same angle of the bevel on the back with a ruler – ie what happens if you move to different size stones, change rulers or put the ruler in a slightly different spot?
Once thing i have notice in doing both, is that it is slightly easier/quicker not doing the ruler trick as i just have to lay the iron flat on the stone to remove the burr, and not get the ruler out.
I am interested to see other thoughts too.
I use it. The only change I made is to use a strip cut from one of those thin, flexible cutting mats for the kitchen. The underside has a suction effect to keep it in place on a wet stone, and there’s less friction where the blade rides on it. The thickness is exactly 0.025″ which has worked well for me.
As for chisels, I think it’s a bad idea.
I have no objection. But honestly, I would like to read a serious discussion of the ruler trick for chisel. Most chisels, at least. I started using it on two older chisels, 1/4 and 1/2 (with average-wonky vintage backs), for dovetails. The back bevel is so slight, I’ve noticed no ill effects.
I’d love to read your thoughts.
Not applicable to chisels, at least if you plan on paring with it.
Does 1/000th of an inch matter, even on a paring chisel?
It hasn’t mattered to me.