Dugout Chair Step 2: Lose 200 Ugly Pounds

I can roll this rotted log around my driveway for the dugout chair. But danged if I can lift it by myself.

So the next step is to start chainsawing away the majority of the bulk that is not part of the finished chair. With my tiny 16” electric chainsaw I spent a good hour wasting away the first two kerfs on this chair.

This activity attracted the attention of the roofers and painters in my neighborhood this morning, who wanted to hear all about the dugout chair. Then, when I returned to the chainsaw, they began taking photos and video

I suspect they were hoping for a YouTube moment with my chainsaw flying out of the kerf and into my head. But they didn’t get their viral gold. Chainsaw safety is deadly serious. And even with a little electric saw, it’s easy to get messed up quickly. Always use the spike bumpers. They are as essential as anti-kickback pawls on your table saw.

I cut away the first big chunk of waste, and even though it looks pretty small, it weighs more than 200 pounds and was a bear to wrestle across the driveway.

Next up: Leveling the base of the chair with a chainsaw to get the pitch of the chair’s back and the seat just right. This will involve the shop crane again.

I have to put my chainsaw away for the weekend for an important family trip. But I’ll be back at it next week – probably Wednesday.

— Christopher Schwarz