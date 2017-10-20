Last night my kids unearthed a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer book for a bedtime story. I desperately tried to steer them back toward our wide selection of Halloween books that I’ve arranged prominently on their bookshelf. But alas, while they’re excited for Halloween, the inevitable holiday season looms large on the horizon like the Death Star in Rogue One. Apparently I need to get my holiday planning underway.

And so, this week’s giveaway is intended to help you with your own holiday gift-giving. “Making Classic Wooden Toys” offers 21 step-by-step projects for making toys, games, puzzles and gadgets sure to please the little people in your life.

Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose one winner at random. The winner will be announced Monday 10/23. Good luck!