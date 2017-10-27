Continuing our “looking ahead to the holidays” theme for our weekly giveaway, this week’s featured book is “Simple & Stylish Woodworking.” The book provides 20 small-scale woodworking projects that can add a touch of style to any home and make perfect gifts. Projects include wall clocks, mantel clocks, lamps, frames, mirrors and more. Why not use your holiday gift giving as an opportunity to practice a wide range of woodworking techniques from dovetails and finger joints to veneering and bent lamination?

I’m giving away one copy of the book. Simply post a comment and I’ll choose one winner at random. Winner will be announced Monday 10/30. Good luck!