It’s getting to be that time of year. Halloween is in just a couple weeks and before you know it the shelves will be stocked with holiday stuff – heck, some stores already are. The weather’s turning cool and its the perfect time to get in the shop and make gifts for your friends and family.

With the holidays in mind, I thought it would be nice to focus the next few book giveaways on small projects that make great gifts. This week I’m giving away one of my favorite books that I’ve had the pleasure to edit: A.J. Hamler’s “The Woodworker’s Kitchen.” The book is filled with great woodworking projects for the kitchen from cutting boards and trivets to recipe holders and spice racks. Check out this cool knife block/tablet holder:

I’m giving away one copy of the book (it’s a little something we do celebrate Fridays and plus I’m starting to get in the holiday spirit). Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose a winner at random. Winner will be announced Monday 10/16. Good luck!