I’m currently editing a new book in the “I Can Do That!” series of products. Authored by the ICDT video series host Chad Stanton, the new book includes 20 great projects including coffee tables, nightstands, bookcases and even a rocking chair – all built in the ICDT tradition with an affordable kit of tools and materials you can easily find at your local home center. The book will be available in October of 2018 and so far it’s looking fantastic.

To celebrate this forthcoming book I’m giving a way a copy of our previous ICDT book, which is now in its 3rd edition. Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose a winner at random. Winner will be announced Tuesday 1/16/18. Good luck!