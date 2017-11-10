I recently received advance copies of “Hand Tool Basics,” a new book by Steve Branam, hand tool instructor and author of the Close Grain blog. If you’re interested in incorporating more hand tools into your woodworking, but have felt overwhelmed by the prospect of learning how to use them, this book is a great visual guide to get you started. Step-by-step photos and instructions guide you through everything from sharpening tools to prepping stock to employing timeless joinery techniques.

“Hand Tool Basics” will be available in January and is currently available for pre-order at ShopwoodWorking.com

I have one advance copy of the book from the printer that I’m giving away. Be the first kid on the block to own a copy! Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose one winner at random. Winner will be announced Monday 11/13/17.