When I joined the woodworking team a few of years ago I found myself thumbing through a couple of books in the Furniture Fundamentals series. Exploring those two books,“Chairs & Benches” and “Tables,” – as well as a book that I edited as an addition to the series, “Casework” – made for a great jumping off point for my work with Popular Woodworking. The series offers a lot of great information on how to build some of the most commonly built furniture forms. The books cover a range of techniques for varying skill levels and feature a wide array of furniture styles from Shaker to Arts & Crafts to Mid-Century Modern.

For example, “Tables” includes an Eames-style coffee table, a Victorian side table and an Asian bedside table – just to name a few. “Chairs & Benches” features a spindle chair, a Japanese garden bench and a few variations on the ever-popular Morris chair. The aptly named “Casework” covers all manner of casework from carcases to drawers. The three books are available individually or as a complete set. Together they make a nice reference for building some of the most popular furniture forms.

