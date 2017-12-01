Book Giveaway: December Mystery Box

So, I’m looking at the bookshelves in our office library and it’s time to make some room for new stuff. Plus, the holidays are upon us. So I thought it might be fun to do a Mystery Box Giveaway.

Here’s the deal: Post a comment below and we’ll pick 10 lucky winners at random to receive a box full of books and goodies from the Popular Woodworking office. Winners will be announced Monday 12/4/17. Good luck!