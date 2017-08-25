Some styles just endure, pure and simple. Classic furniture styles such as Shaker and Arts & Crafts continue to stand the test of time. It’s a testament to the beauty and functionality of the designs. This week’s book giveaway for a copy of “Classic American Furniture” offers 20 projects from Christopher Schwarz and the editors at Popular Woodworking. Projects include cupboards, cabinets, tables, sideboards, mirrors and shelving. It also offers valuable helpful insight into topics such as finger joints, through mortises, wedge tenons, splines, panel glue-ups and finishing techniques.

One copy of the book is up for grabs this week. Simply post a comment and I’ll choose a winner at random. The winner will be chosen on Monday 8/28/17. Good luck!