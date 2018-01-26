Book Giveaway: Wood Finishing 101

By: |

Wood Finishing 101This week I’m giving away a copy of Bob Flexner’s “Wood Finishing 101.” This book is a great step-by-step guide for simple finishes. Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose 1 winner at random. Winner will be announced Monday 1/29. Good luck!

3 thoughts on “Book Giveaway: Wood Finishing 101

