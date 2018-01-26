This week I’m giving away a copy of Bob Flexner’s “Wood Finishing 101.” This book is a great step-by-step guide for simple finishes. Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose 1 winner at random. Winner will be announced Monday 1/29. Good luck!
This week I’m giving away a copy of Bob Flexner’s “Wood Finishing 101.” This book is a great step-by-step guide for simple finishes. Simply post a comment below and I’ll choose 1 winner at random. Winner will be announced Monday 1/29. Good luck!
You must be logged in to post a comment.
If it doesn’t warm up, I’m gonna need a book on starting too!
Thank you!
I’ve been looking at buying one of these finishing books.