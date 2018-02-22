Association of Woodturners Appoints John Kelsey as New Editor of Woodturning FUNdamentals

(Saint Paul, February 21, 2018)-The American Association of Woodturners (AAW) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has rededicated Woodturning FUNdamentals, AAW’s digital publication for new and beginning woodturners, and appointed John Kelsey as its new editor. The online periodical will continue to help newer turners build foundational woodturning expertise and skills, serving as an authoritative, practical, and pertinent guide to learning the art and craft of woodturning. The editorship of American Woodturner, AAW’s journal, remains unchanged.

Kelsey will produce four issues of Woodturning FUNdamentals during 2018. He succeeds Linda Ferber, who founded Woodturning FUNdamentals and served as its editor since its inception. The move frees critical AAW staff to concentrate on other initiatives and programming.

Kelsey, based in Pennsylvania, is a journalist specializing in crafts and design. In his long career, he has been editor of Fine Woodworking magazine, editor and publisher at Cambium Press, and editorial director at Fox Chapel publishing. He has worked as a freelance writer, photographer, and editor since 1992, and is a founding member of the Lancaster Area Woodturners chapter of AAW.

“Linda Ferber led the way for AAW’s Woodturning FUNdamentals,” stated Joshua Friend, Editor of American Woodturner. “She saw a need and worked tirelessly to fill it, alongside her other roles within AAW. Her work ethic and dedication to AAW are remarkable and much appreciated. This move is about further aligning AAW publications with our mission and strategic plan. John Kelsey’s impressive experience in woodworking journalism is a boon; the AAW is extremely fortunate to have him.”

About AAW

The American Association of Woodturners (AAW) is a Minnesota nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, headquartered in Saint Paul, dedicated to advancing the art and craft of woodturning worldwide by providing opportunities for education, information, and organization to those interested in turning wood. Established in 1986, AAW currently has nearly 16,000 members and a worldwide network of more than 360 local chapters representing professionals, amateurs, gallery owners, collectors, and wood/tool suppliers. The AAW possesses the single largest collection of woodturning information anywhere and its award-winning journal, American Woodturner is the foremost publication on the art and craft of woodturning in the world. To learn more, visit woodturner.org.