In my November 2017 editor’s note, I wrote about two $5,000,000 lawsuits filed against Menard’s and Home Depot for “false and misleading advertising” for selling 2×4 lumber that isn’t actually 2″ x 4″. You can read that here, if you like.

Last night, Nicholas Vanaria (a friend from Instagram) let me know that the suit against Menard’s was dismissed. U.S. District Judge Edmond Change threw out the case on October 6. Read the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article on it here.

But I will steal one quote from the author, Rick Romell, because it made me chuckle: “Beyond that, the judge said, Fuchs and Krasilnikov — who alleged they discovered they had been deceived when they got home and measured their lumber — easily could have used their tape measures in the store.”

The case against Home Depot (filed by the same Chicago-based firm, McGuire Law) is still pending.

— Megan Fitzpatrick