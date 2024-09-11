Tool:M18 FUEL 61/2″ Circular Saw 2833-20 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Milwaukee

MSRP: $229 (Bare Tool)

Milwaukee recently announced their next generation of tools and batteries at their annual Pipeline showcase. You can check out the full list of all of the woodworking announcements on our website, and we’ll be featuring them in the pages of this magazine as well, like this new Fuel 61/2“ circular saw.

For those who don’t know, Fuel is the label that Milwaukee applies to their professional-level tools and equipment, designating the highest performance available. They also pack in the latest technology which in this case includes the latest Powerstate Brushless Motor and Redlink Plus, which maximizes tool performance and protects against overload, overheating, and over-discharge of the batteries. When paired with Milwaukee’s (also new) Redlithium High Output™ XC6.0 Battery, the saw delivers up to 300 cuts per charge.

That’s all well and good on paper, but what’s it like in practice? In short, it’s a beast. It cut through everything I threw at it without a hint of hesitation, and the ergonomics were great as usual. My only complaint is that the dust collection was pretty weak—even with a dust extractor attached it blew dust everywhere.