Danzer is a large veneer manufacturer located in the US and Europe. One of their veneer factories is located in the Czech Republic. Someone realized that the sounds made by the slicing and spritzing could form the background for a tango foxtrot. So some musicians came together and produced this.
I like it. However, a tango is a tango and a foxtrot is a foxtrot. Two separate dances from very different origins. Tango is an Argentine invention, purportedly from the bordellos of Buenos Aires. Foxtrot is an American dance from the early 20th century.