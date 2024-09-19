The Wendell Castle Workshop, a woodworking school located in the historic home studio of the famed artist Wendell Castle in Scottsville, NY, recently announced an artist-in-residence program.

The program invites artists to live and work on-site, opening the door for artists to explore fresh ideas, experiment with new techniques, and push their artistic boundaries. The program offers up to three months of uninterrupted studio time to support woodworking artists in taking their craft to the next level. The fully-equipped woodshop has everything artists need to dive deep into their projects.

The residency is tailored for artists working with wood who are comfortable using the equipment independently.

Participants are encouraged to leave behind one work as a donation to the nonprofit. Residents are also invited to give a public talk near the end of their residencies to tell community members about their experiences.

Learn more about the program, including dates and rates, on their website: Wendell Castle Workshop Artist in Residence program