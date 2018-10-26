It’s Friday, and that means I get to share more great woodworkers with you. Check ’em out!

First up is Austin Heitzman. You may recognize his work from the November 2018 issue of Popular Woodworking. He builds furniture and bonsai displays in Portland, Oregon, and his feed is a beautiful collection of nature-inspired furniture and tiny trees.

Next is Asa Christiana. The former Fine Woodworking editor is now living in the Pacific Northwest, updating his home and writing for all kinds of publications. You’ll even see a sneak peek of an upcoming project he did for us.

Wisconsin-based Tom Bartlett is carving up a spoon storm. Operating under the moniker Sylva Spoon, he documents his spoon process, including carving spoons at the Madison Farmer’s Market on weekends. Check out his beautiful spoons and behind the scenes processes.

Jess Hirsch is also a green woodworker. She’s the proprietor of Women’s Woodshop in Minneapolis, and she spent the summer learning traditional carving techniques in Sweden. She teaches at the North House Folk School, and encourages people from all backgrounds to learn how to turn, carve and build stuff out of wood.

Last, but certainly not least, on the list is Chris Williams. If you like Welsh stick chairs, he’s your guy. He worked with John Brown and is working on a book about the famed chairmaker’s life and work for Lost Art Press (in between building incredible chairs).