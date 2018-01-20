POPWOOD Playback #3 – Top Woodworking Videos of the Week

We have seven videos for you this week and a giveaway! Every Saturday morning we post reader-submitted and staff picked videos on our YouTube channel.

Kreg sent us a couple of inline clamps and bench clamps to take a look at it. I thought they were solid bench accessories, so instead of sending them back to Kreg, I received permission to give them away! Enter the contest in the field below the video links!

Here are the videos we picked this week:

🎥 Keith Decent – https://youtu.be/bMsZ9YtE1j0

🎥 Hand Tool Rescue – https://youtu.be/Ia_U4dKsZK0

🎥 Jay Bates – https://youtu.be/oLJA2nc7XcM

🎥 Wood by Wright – https://youtu.be/pPLAJHNw35c

🎥 Matt Estlea – https://youtu.be/P2R91Nw6UpE

🎥 Diresta: This Old House – https://youtu.be/ukWimsnHxzY

🎥 Lemongrasspicker – https://youtu.be/ghk8XKFKfcQ

POPWOOD Playback: Kreg – Inline Clamp and Bench Clamp

