WhyIMake | Chad Stanton

I’ve gotten to know Chad Stanton over the past few years while filming almost three seasons of I Can Do That. In that time, I’ve seen Chad build an abundance of appealing projects, and learned woodworking techniques that have helped me in my own builds.

It has never occurred to me to ask Chad why he does what he does though. Honestly, I’ve never thought to ask myself the ambitious question. But after I saw Nick Offerman’s #WhyIMake video, I knew it would be valuable to sit down with Chad after we wrapped shooting some new ICDT episodes and ask him why he makes.

— Jake Motz