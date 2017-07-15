New Collection: Ship-Shape Shop

We just compiled a new collection over at shopwoodworking.com! I am in the midst of setting up my home shop, so the pain of sorting out layout and storage is very real for me. I have leaned on The Practical Workshop for several ideas already. This collection is a great value and won’t be around forever. If you’ve considered picking up a couple of these titles, this may be a great time to buy.
Discover everything you need to know to keep your woodworking shop in tip-top shape. These 7 resources include a variety of projects specifically designed to improve and organize your workshop. From hand tools to workbenches, this collection is full of helpful information and instructions from master woodworkers for both beginner and expert woodworkers.
The Practical Workshop
The Practical Workshop is the book you want if you are looking to build a sensible shop with good lighting, an efficient workflow and everything you need to get on with your woodworking. From workbenches to shop furniture to storage solutions, this book covers what you need. You’ll learn strategies for machine & fixture placement and ways to optimize work in your space.
Woodworking Essentials: Timeless Techniques for Woodworkers
Based on a well-loved column from Popular Woodworking Magazine, “Woodworking Essentials” is a treasure trove of timeless woodworking instruction and advice for woodworkers of all skill levels. From shop set-up to techniques for using the most widely used woodworking tools and machines, this book is a reference you’ll turn to again and again.
The Workbench Design Book
How many times have you heard this: “The workbench is the most important tool in your shop.” While the statement is absolutely true, it doesn’t help you answer the more important question: Which workbench should I build? This book explores that problem with a depth and detail you won’t find in any other source in print or online.
The New Traditional Woodworker
If you’re more interested in working with wood rather than machining it, you will be relieved to learn that expensive powered machinery isn’t required to build furniture. You can also forget the dust masks, face shields and hearing protection since many of the safety concerns related to woodworking — the use of power tools — are eliminated. In this book, you’ll learn to set up a hand-tool woodworking shop, then discover the toolset, practice the skillset, and understand the mindset — effectively completing a comprehensive course in hand-tool woodworking.
Building the Perfect Tool Chest eBook
Why should woodworkers spend money on prepackaged tool boxes when they can create something better themselves? In this book seasoned craftsman Jim Stack provides clear and easy-to-follow instructions for building 15 tool chests. Each practical and stylish design is adaptable to individual needs and provides a convenient place to store all a woodworker’s tools. Offering a wide range of tool chest styles – from elegant to utilitarian – and minimal tool requirements, this exciting guide is sure to have a variety of projects that will appeal to every woodworker. Readers will also find that completing these projects increases their knowledge and mastery of basic woodworking techniques.
Woodshop Storage Solutions eBook
Are you constantly looking for better and more efficient ways of storing and using your tools? By the time you’ve collected your tools, gathered materials and started working on your woodworking projects, space can be at a premium. This book contains 16 ingenious projects that will make your woodshop totally efficient, extremely flexible and very safe.
Woodworker’s Reference Combo
This collection is a must-have for any woodworker! Find everything you need to know with these two great resources:
601 Woodshop Tips & Tricks
The Woodworker’s Illustrated Encyclopedia