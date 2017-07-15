New Collection: Ship-Shape Shop

We just compiled a new collection over at shopwoodworking.com! I am in the midst of setting up my home shop, so the pain of sorting out layout and storage is very real for me. I have leaned on The Practical Workshop for several ideas already. This collection is a great value and won’t be around forever. If you’ve considered picking up a couple of these titles, this may be a great time to buy.

– David Lyell

Discover everything you need to know to keep your woodworking shop in tip-top shape. These 7 resources include a variety of projects specifically designed to improve and organize your workshop. From hand tools to workbenches, this collection is full of helpful information and instructions from master woodworkers for both beginner and expert woodworkers.