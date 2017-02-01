Need a 1/4″ Mortise Chisel? We Have 2 from Veritas to Give Away

James McConnell (of The Daily Skep), wrote a tool review of the new Veritas mortise chisels for the April issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine. He gave a workout to both an A2 and a PMV-11 blade, both in the 1/4″ size – and (spoiler alert) – he didn’t see a lot of difference in use, but was able to get the PMV-11 a bit sharper more quickly. And he likes the rounded heel of the blade. Click here to read his full review.

Lee Valley kindly offered to let us give away these chisels – I’d call them “gently used”…but there’s really no way to use a mortise chisel both gently and effectively – to two lucky readers. So if you’re interested in winning one, leave a comment below by 12 p.m. EST Friday, Feb. 3.

I’ll choose randomly from among the respondents to select the two winners. And apologies in advance, but it’s luck of the draw not only as to winning, but as to which tool each winner gets – they are both sharp and pointy and work well.

— Megan Fitzpatrick