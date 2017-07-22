Meet Our ‘Young Makers’

In “Young Makers’ Bookshelves” (coming in the October 2017 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine), Rodney Wilson offers a brief profile on 10 of today’s rising woodworking stars, then asks them about the books that have influenced their lives and work. Below, you’ll find links to their personal websites and Intagrams accounts (where applicable.) – I encourage you to check out their work!

Laura Zahn

Personal website: http://offthesaw.com/

Allied Workshop website: https://alliedwoodshop.com/

Instagram: @alliedwoodshop

Joshua Klein

Personal website: http://kleinrestoration.com/

Mortise and Tenon Magazine website: https://www.mortiseandtenonmag.com/

Instagram: @mortise_and_tenon_mag

Ashley Harwood

Personal website: http://www.ashleyharwood.net/

Woodturning classes: http://www.ashleyharwood.net/ashleyharwood/Classes.html

Instagram: @ashleygharwood

Brendan Gaffney

Personal website: http://www.burn-heart.com/

PWM Shop Blog contributions: http://www.popularwoodworking.com/author/brendangaffney

Instagram: @burnheartmade

RH Lee

Personal website: http://leebuild.com/

Offerman Woodshop: https://offermanwoodshop.com/

Instagram: @offermanwoodshop

Martin Goebel

Goebel & Co. website: https://www.goebelfurniture.com/

Goebel’s instructional videos: Modern Trestle Table and Working With Live-Edge Tops

Instagram:@goebel_co_furniture

Tor Erickson

Website: http://ericksonwoodworking.com/

Instagram: @ericksonwoodworking

Jared Rusten

Website: http://jrusten.com/

Instagram: @jrusten

Yoav Liberman

Personal website: http://www.yoavliberman.com/

PWM Shop Blog contributions: http://www.popularwoodworking.com/author/yoav-liberman

Keith Mitchell

Personal website: http://www.shipwrightskills.com/

Instagram: @shipwrightskills

— Megan Fitzpatrick

