Meet Our ‘Young Makers’

By: |

In “Young Makers’ Bookshelves” (coming in the October 2017 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine), Rodney Wilson offers a brief profile on 10 of today’s rising woodworking stars, then asks them about the books that have influenced their lives and work. Below, you’ll find links to their personal websites and Intagrams accounts (where applicable.) – I encourage you to check out their work!

Laura Zahn
Personal website: http://offthesaw.com/
Allied Workshop website: https://alliedwoodshop.com/
Instagram: @alliedwoodshop

Joshua Klein
Personal website: http://kleinrestoration.com/
Mortise and Tenon Magazine website: https://www.mortiseandtenonmag.com/
Instagram: @mortise_and_tenon_mag

Ashley Harwood
Personal website: http://www.ashleyharwood.net/
Woodturning classes: http://www.ashleyharwood.net/ashleyharwood/Classes.html
Instagram: @ashleygharwood

Brendan Gaffney
Personal website: http://www.burn-heart.com/
PWM Shop Blog contributions: http://www.popularwoodworking.com/author/brendangaffney
Instagram: @burnheartmade

RH Lee
Personal website: http://leebuild.com/
Offerman Woodshop: https://offermanwoodshop.com/
Instagram: @offermanwoodshop

Martin Goebel
Goebel & Co. website: https://www.goebelfurniture.com/
Goebel’s instructional videos: Modern Trestle Table and Working With Live-Edge Tops
Instagram:@goebel_co_furniture

Tor Erickson
Website: http://ericksonwoodworking.com/
Instagram: @ericksonwoodworking

Jared Rusten
Website: http://jrusten.com/
Instagram: @jrusten

Yoav Liberman
Personal website: http://www.yoavliberman.com/
PWM Shop Blog contributions: http://www.popularwoodworking.com/author/yoav-liberman

Keith Mitchell
Personal website: http://www.shipwrightskills.com/
Instagram: @shipwrightskills

— Megan Fitzpatrick

P.S. You might also be interested in “The Craft Classics in Just 5′,” our 2011 article on PWM editors’ and contributors favorite tomes.

COMMENT