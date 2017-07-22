Meet Our ‘Young Makers’

In “Young Makers’ Bookshelves” (coming in the October 2017 issue of Popular Woodworking Magazine), Rodney Wilson offers a brief profile on 10 of today’s rising woodworking stars, then asks them about the books that have influenced their lives and work. Below, you’ll find links to their personal websites and Intagrams accounts (where applicable.) – I encourage you to check out their work!
Laura Zahn
Personal website: http://offthesaw.com/
Allied Workshop website: https://alliedwoodshop.com/
Instagram: @alliedwoodshop
Joshua Klein
Personal website: http://kleinrestoration.com/
Mortise and Tenon Magazine website: https://www.mortiseandtenonmag.com/
Instagram: @mortise_and_tenon_mag
Ashley Harwood
Personal website: http://www.ashleyharwood.net/
Woodturning classes: http://www.ashleyharwood.net/ashleyharwood/Classes.html
Instagram: @ashleygharwood
Brendan Gaffney
Personal website: http://www.burn-heart.com/
PWM Shop Blog contributions: http://www.popularwoodworking.com/author/brendangaffney
Instagram: @burnheartmade
RH Lee
Personal website: http://leebuild.com/
Offerman Woodshop: https://offermanwoodshop.com/
Instagram: @offermanwoodshop
Martin Goebel
Goebel & Co. website: https://www.goebelfurniture.com/
Goebel’s instructional videos: Modern Trestle Table and Working With Live-Edge Tops
Instagram:@goebel_co_furniture
Tor Erickson
Website: http://ericksonwoodworking.com/
Instagram: @ericksonwoodworking
Jared Rusten
Website: http://jrusten.com/
Instagram: @jrusten
Yoav Liberman
Personal website: http://www.yoavliberman.com/
PWM Shop Blog contributions: http://www.popularwoodworking.com/author/yoav-liberman
Keith Mitchell
Personal website: http://www.shipwrightskills.com/
Instagram: @shipwrightskills
