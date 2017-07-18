Hide Glue – Part 4: Factory Pictures

When I wrote my posting on how hide glue is made last Dec. 5, I knew I had pictures from the Milligan & Higgins hide glue factory, but I couldn’t find them. Now I have, so I thought it would be a good idea to share them with you.

There’s no point is repeating everything I said in the original posting. You can find it easily just by going back to my posting on Dec. 5, 2016, or even easier, type in “hide glue” in the Flexner on Finishing search box on this blog’s front page and “Hide Glue – Part 2: How it’s Made” will come up.

So here are the pictures with captions.

– Bob Flexner