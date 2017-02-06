We’re well into winter now, and you may have noticed that your finishes seem thicker. Thicker finishes are more likely to orange peel or leave brush marks.

You can deal with this by adding thinner, but this will reduce the build of each coat. It’s better to be sure your finishes are warm before applying them. Here are some suggestions.

Keep your finishes off the floor, especially off of concrete floors.

Move the finishes into your house or office, especially during the night when you probably turn the temperature down in your shop.

Warm the finish before using it. There are several ways of doing this, including putting the finish container into a larger bucket of hot water or wrapping it with a heating pad or dedicated bucket or drum heater like those sold by Grainger.

You could also warm a finish in a microwave (no metal) or oven as long as the container isn’t too large.

— Bob Flexner

