How Darrell Peart Makes Greene & Greene Ebony Pegs

In this video, Greene & Greene expert Darrell Peart discusses the square, pillowed ebony pegs often seen on the Greene brothers’ furniture designs (most of them were merely decorative, he tells us, though sometimes they were used to cover up screw heads).

Then, he shows us how he makes the pegs, start to finish – including the simple jig he uses at the disc sander to rough-pillow the ends quickly. A combination of power and hand tools makes the process safe and efficient.



For more from Darrell, get his video “Greene & Greene Design Elements” – available at ShopWoodworking.com on DVD or as a video download.