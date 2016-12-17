Chris Schwarz's Blog

Antique Lefty Workbench in the Wild

By: |

lefty_bench1_img_6829

Until yesterday, I’d not seen a left-handed antique workbench in the wild.

While I’m sure there are some out there, the historical record suggests that left-handed woodworkers usually made do with right-handed benches and learned to plane with their dominant hand on the toe of a handplane.

While poking around Bloodline Merchants, a delightful import business in Cincinnati, we stumbled on this bench which, like my bench in my shop, is a place for books and coffee.

lefty_bench4_img_6835

It’s an English or Nicholson-style bench made from (mostly) softwood. The leg vise appears to be original and is mounted on the right front leg of the bench.

lefty_bench2_img_6830

Judging from the wear on the bench and the construction of the vise screw, my guess is it’s a 20th-century bench that has seen a lot of miles. It has a couple delightful details. In addition to the standard dovetailed drawer let into the front apron, the maker added a cubbyhole on the left side of the bench, using the open space between the aprons for a shelf.

So lefties, you can rejoice that some English joiner got fed up with right-handed benches and did something about it.

— Christopher Schwarz

lefty_bench5_img_6837

One thought on “Antique Lefty Workbench in the Wild

COMMENT