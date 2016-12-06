woodowl_img_6735

Chris,
Do you use the WoodOwl auger bits with a powerdrill or with an adaptor in a brace drill? If latter, what adaptor do you use?
Thanks,
Gary
You don’t need an adapter if your chuck has the alligator-style jaws in most chucks.
They work equally well in my brace and my electric drill.
