For this week’s book giveaway I’ve chosen a fun book of kitchen themed woodworking projects: A.J. Hamler’s “The Woodworker’s Kitchen.”

Think about it: Where do you spend the most of your time? Well – the shop probably. But, what about the rest of your time? Where do all of your guests end up when you entertain? Probably in the kitchen. Kitchens are the centers of activity in most homes. So what better place to show off your woodworking skills?

“The Woodworker’s Kitchen” includes a ton of fun kitchen items you can make including a customized knife-block that doubles as a tablet holder so you can reference your favorite online recipes, an oven peel for pizzas and toasted sandwiches, cutting boards and utensils, as well as some nice larger builds including a grill cart and a kitchen island with a built-in wine rack.

I have a copy of the book to give away! Simply post a comment and I’ll choose one winner at random (winner will be announced on Monday 5/8). Good luck!