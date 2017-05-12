This week’s book giveaway is for Michael Crow’s “Mid-Century Modern Furniture: Shop Drawings & Techniques for Making 29 Projects.” The book includes mid-century modern furniture plans for a number of great projects by designers like Hans Wegner, George Nelson, Borge Mogensen, George Nakashima, Finn Juhl and others.

We published this book a couple of years ago and lately I’ve been revisiting it because I’m currently working on Michael’s new book – a book of techniques and shop drawings for Mackintosh furniture designs. “Mackintosh Furniture” will compile shop drawings for 28 furniture designs along with a look at a few different methods for creating some of Mackintosh’s signature details. The book will be published in November of 2017.

In the meantime, I have a copy of the “Mid-Century Modern Furniture” book to give away. Simply post a comment below and on winner will be chosen at random (winner will be announced Monday 5/15). Good luck!

—Scott Francis