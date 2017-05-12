Book Giveaway: Mid-Century Modern Furniture Plans

Mid-Century Modern Furniture PlansThis week’s book giveaway is for Michael Crow’s “Mid-Century Modern Furniture: Shop Drawings & Techniques for Making 29 Projects.” The book includes mid-century modern furniture plans for a number of great projects by designers like Hans Wegner, George Nelson, Borge Mogensen, George Nakashima, Finn Juhl and others.

We published this book a couple of years ago and lately I’ve been revisiting it because I’m currently working on Michael’s new book – a book of techniques and shop drawings for Mackintosh furniture designs. “Mackintosh Furniture” will compile shop drawings for 28 furniture designs along with a look at a few different methods for creating some of Mackintosh’s signature details. The book will be published in November of 2017.

Mackintosh tabouret

This round taboret will be featured in Michael Crow’s “Mackintosh Furniture: Techniques & Shop Drawings for 28 Designs” (November 2017).

In the meantime, I have a copy of the “Mid-Century Modern Furniture” book to give away. Simply post a comment below and on winner will be chosen at random (winner will be announced Monday 5/15). Good luck!

—Scott Francis

