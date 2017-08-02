8 Articles on Nails: You Might Consider Using Nails in Your Next Project

We released a video on YouTube yesterday all about nails. Christopher Schwarz presented a short lesson on the various types of nails available and why we might use them in different applications. To continue the conversation, I thought I’d pull together some of Chris’s posts on nails from his years of blogging on the subject. Check out what I found and leave a comment about your experience with nails in your furniture projects.

1. “What types of nails should I buy? And what sizes? Here are the nails that I stock in my shop and what they are good for.”

2. In fact, in pre-1850 America, it was common to burn dwellings that were to be destroyed in order to collect the nails from the ashes. If the nails were simply pulled from the building, workers could damage them.

3. Here are some of the things that can go wrong and how I deal with them.

4. Cut nails also will split your work if you use a nail size that is just too big for the boards at hand. And that was my problem today.

5. The following figures are for 10d nails (3″ long) and expressed in pounds of holding power per inch of penetration.

6. Cut nails hold like crazy and look quite nice in traditional work. And we are not the first people to think this.

7. Anyone who has been working wood long enough has struggled with the problem of filling nail holes.

8. Nails will bend to accommodate wood movement. Screws won’t bend.

– David Lyell