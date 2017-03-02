Table Saw Blades that Make the Cut

In the video excerpt below, Doug Dale, instructor at the Marc Adams School of Woodworking, explains the three basic table saw blades – rip cut, crosscut and combination – and show you how each one makes the cut. And, he tells you the one he thinks should be in every shop.



For more from Doug on proper and safe use of this machine, check out his “Power Tool Essentials: The Table Saw” – available as a video download and on DVD. On it, you’ll learn the maintenance and adjustments that will keep your saw running and cutting as it should, tips on cutting various materials, shop-made and commercial accessories to help you get more out of your machine, and more.

— Megan Fitzpatrick