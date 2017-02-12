While working on a couple of blog posts about a group of CNC machines that are great for small shops, I got distracted by something rather impractical. But I thought because the distraction was about wood, it might be of interest to some of my fellow woodworkers. This is the final week of a solo contemporary art show of my work at Zinc Gallery near Seattle. All the sculpture created for the show are made of wood and, to various degrees, carved with the aid of CNC machines.

As I was shooting detail photos at the gallery earlier this week, I realized that in all my earlier blog posts and print articles I haven’t shown this side of my work to Popular Woodworking readers. Up to now, everything has been about practical and precision uses, plus the skills, tools and techniques of digital woodworking. That’s important stuff for new and potential digital woodworkers and there’s plenty more to come. But every once in a while, we just have to let that impractical side out for some exercise. It’s winter and it’s cold and gray out there – seems like a perfect time for a short break. Here are a few detail photos of some of the things that I do in the art world.

— Tim Celeski

