Sand-Shaded Parquetry Door

My very talented friend, Jack Mauch, just completed a great looking door made of many segments of veneer quilted together to create a clever geometric pattern (aka parquetry). Each of the segments received a dip in a bath of fire hot sand to shade it accordingly.

The project is marvelous and the video that depicts it, by Jesse Beecher, is a treat to watch. To learn more about the project read Jack’s description below, or just watch the video and then come back to get the details.

This project began as a series of experiments in using sand shading as a graphic element in veneered patterns. After dozens of samples and small objects I was already curious to see if the process would scale to cover more surface area when I was auspiciously asked by a client to design a large wall mounted sliding door. The door, which is 6′ wide by 7′ tall is veneered on both sides with 3,700 individual strips of butternut veneer. Each strip was cut by hand with a knife and burnt in hot sand before being arranged in a hexagonal tessellation. In order to cover such a large surface I veneered 1/4″ MDF “tiles” which I could then glue to the torsion box core using clamps and cauls. I used butternut veneer partly for its color and workability, but also for its chatoyant quality which glows as the angle of light and grain direction change. I made sure to choose a flitch of veneer that was full of knots and odd grain directions so there was character and distinction between the individual strips which make up the whole surface.

Jack Mauch

Six Around One from Jesse Beecher on Vimeo.



-Yoav Liberman