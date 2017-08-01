My PWM baseball cap has already seen heavy use – it’s my go-to hair-containment method while working in the shop and on my house (and given the state of my home and large number of projects to go, I’d best get another cap or three…).

We have a limited number of caps available through ShopWoodworking.com ($12). They’re 100-percent cotton, slate blue (my favorite color…so yes, I picked it) and have a Velcro-adjustable strap. And it goes with everything! (OK…maybe not, but I don’t much care about fashion, so I wear it with everything.)

— Megan Fitzpatrick