If you’ve ever been to the Marc Adams School of Woodworking outside Indianapolis, you’ve surely met Doug – he’s been an instructor there for more than a decade, and is charge of keeping all of the school’s many machines in peak condition. (If you have the opportunity to take a class with Doug, do it – in 2017, he’s teaching a workbench class and a shop accessories class; download the catalog at marcadams.com).

And if you can’t make it to the school, well, you can still learn a lot from Doug in the video series he’s shooting with us: Power Tool Essentials. So far, we have a DVD and video download available on the Table Saw, the Jointer & Planer (the video below is an excerpt from it) and the Band Saw – with more to come. (As I write this, the video team is in Indiana filming with Doug…unless they’re sitting in the MA lunch room eating soft serve ice cream….)

— Megan Fitzpatrick