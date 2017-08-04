When I think about the furniture in my own house, I guess the best word to describe the mix of stuff we own is eclectic. We’ve inherited period furniture from grandparents, picked up interesting pieces at odd home emporiums and have our share of IKEA stuff. So when adding a piece of furniture my wife and I often lean toward contemporary furniture – something simple in design that could go with anything and everything.

If you love simple, yet elegant furniture or if you’re tasked with trying to build something that will feel at home with a variety of styles, you might enjoy “Contemporary Furniture: 17 Projects You Can Build.”

If this sounds up your alley, you’re in luck. I’m giving away a copy for this week’s book giveaway. Simply post a comment and I’ll choose one winner at random on Monday 8/7/17. Good luck!