Power Tool-Friendly Workbench

Sometimes a workbench isn’t about planing a board. That’s when a power tool-friendly bench can be your friend. For woodworker’s that have a garage shop, space is a premium, and that’s when storing tools, and having a place to use tools are paramount. With this clever bench you can store and then have a place to use shorter (router table, table saw, jointer) power tools and taller (spindle sander, benchtop planer) tools (the bench becomes an outfeed table!). For good value the top incorporates a router table and a vise, and the whole thing is mobile. Pretty slick and pretty handy! Take a look at the video below, and plans are available.

– David Thiel